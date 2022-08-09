Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

Seaport Res Ptn restated their neutral rating on shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BGS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

BGS opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.26.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

