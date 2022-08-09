SenesTech (SNES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect SenesTech to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 78.77% and a negative net margin of 1,241.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. On average, analysts expect SenesTech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SenesTech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNES opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.24.
SenesTech Company Profile
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
