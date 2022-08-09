SenesTech (SNES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect SenesTech to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 78.77% and a negative net margin of 1,241.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. On average, analysts expect SenesTech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SNES opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

