ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $4,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,484,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,992,000 after acquiring an additional 460,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 74,626 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.03. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.52 and a 12-month high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 448,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,797,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

