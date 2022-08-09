Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $53.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SHAK opened at $52.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 1.60. Shake Shack has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $100.85.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.