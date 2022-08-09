Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $53.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.
Shake Shack Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:SHAK opened at $52.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 1.60. Shake Shack has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $100.85.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Shake Shack
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.
Shake Shack Company Profile
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.