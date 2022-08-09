Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) PT Raised to $24.00 at Cowen

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Cowen from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SGFY. TheStreet raised Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

SGFY opened at $22.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.44. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 293.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Signify Health by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

