Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) PT Raised to $24.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on SGFY. TheStreet raised shares of Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.
Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75.
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
