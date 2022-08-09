Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SNA. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $224.42 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $235.36. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.47 and its 200 day moving average is $211.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.