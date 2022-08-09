SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Holdings Trimmed by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

XBI stock opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $136.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.72.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

