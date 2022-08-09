Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Sprague Resources Stock Performance

Sprague Resources stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Sprague Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently -45.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sprague Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRLP. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at about $69,737,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 225,720 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.