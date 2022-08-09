Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.
Sprague Resources Stock Performance
Sprague Resources stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.43.
Sprague Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently -45.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sprague Resources
As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprague Resources (SRLP)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.