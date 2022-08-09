State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.51 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Allegion worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 2,621.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 113.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.22.

NYSE ALLE opened at $102.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

