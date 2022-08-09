State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,455 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of EQT worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in EQT by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -18.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

