Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Steel Partners Price Performance

Steel Partners stock opened at $42.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $872.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.53. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,136,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,747,000 after buying an additional 212,375 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

