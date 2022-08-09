STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after purchasing an additional 751,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,261,000 after purchasing an additional 741,979 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 23.2% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,003,000 after purchasing an additional 707,797 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 226.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 920,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 638,270 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,151,000 after purchasing an additional 359,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STOR shares. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

STORE Capital stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

