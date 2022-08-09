Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 22.1% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $3,977,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.75.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $145.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.46. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.26 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.66.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

