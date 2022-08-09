T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 202,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,304,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $615,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.0 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $181.31 billion, a PE ratio of 105.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.99. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $146.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

