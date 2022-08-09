T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $120,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 80.2% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.30.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $127.77 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

