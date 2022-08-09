TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,607,000 after purchasing an additional 321,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $972,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $779,663,000 after acquiring an additional 114,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $741,665,000 after acquiring an additional 442,857 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.2 %

TEL stock opened at $132.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

