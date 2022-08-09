Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 103,921 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,921 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American International Group were worth $16,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in American International Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,202,907,000 after acquiring an additional 131,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,068,000 after buying an additional 347,548 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after buying an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $506,692,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after buying an additional 630,592 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIG opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.20. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $65.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.54.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

