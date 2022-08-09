Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $15,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $535.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $513.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.65. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.61 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIO. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

