Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $17,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $135.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.54.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

