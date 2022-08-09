Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 150.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,345 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.24% of Janus Henderson Group worth $14,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 3.6 %

JHG stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.20 to $22.10 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.22.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.