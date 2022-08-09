Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 99,695 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 165.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 99,695 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Lennar worth $12,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Insider Activity at Lennar

Lennar Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LEN opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.48. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

