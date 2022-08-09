Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $14.40 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,427 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Raymond James worth $14,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Raymond James by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average is $100.11.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

