Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $15.39 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of Avery Dennison worth $15,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $197.10 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.25 and a 200-day moving average of $174.44.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVY. Raymond James raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

