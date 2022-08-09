Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $16.51 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 118.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 177,487 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.20% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $16,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,619,000 after buying an additional 204,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,148,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,659,000 after buying an additional 95,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,266,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,326,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,733,000 after buying an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,293,000 after buying an additional 201,388 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KNX stock opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

