Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,198 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of eBay worth $17,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

eBay Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 113.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

