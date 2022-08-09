Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,314 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,802,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,020. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

HLT stock opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.06.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

