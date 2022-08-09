Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 84,148 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $17,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after buying an additional 3,698,604 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.301 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $244,908.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.