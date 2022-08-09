Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $132.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

