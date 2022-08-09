Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.75.

TEX stock opened at $35.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. Terex has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $53.82.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Terex’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Terex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Terex by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 9.4% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Terex by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

