Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Hancock Whitney worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.40. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.65%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.