Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Avient worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Avient by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Avient by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.