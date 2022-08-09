Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of UMB Financial worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $54,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF opened at $92.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.