Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $721,012,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after buying an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,904,000 after buying an additional 224,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,081,000 after buying an additional 194,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,321,000 after buying an additional 74,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.82.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $280.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.62 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

