Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of LivaNova worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 109.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

LivaNova stock opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

