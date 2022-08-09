Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.13 Million Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of RLI worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of RLI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of RLI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 329,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of RLI by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $109.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.62. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $121.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.99 million. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. RLI’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RLI news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $119,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RLI Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

