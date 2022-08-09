Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 297,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,473,000 after acquiring an additional 41,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $295.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.00. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total transaction of $91,548.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,660.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total transaction of $91,548.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,660.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,266 shares of company stock worth $5,280,144. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

