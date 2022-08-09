Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of ICU Medical worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,467,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $188.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.60 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.21 and a beta of 0.55.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total transaction of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at $329,634.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $585,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

