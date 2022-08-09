Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,090 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

