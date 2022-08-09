Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.