Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,452 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Livent worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter worth $18,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,486,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after acquiring an additional 656,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Livent by 761.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 558,042 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 4,027.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 508,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 495,978 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Livent by 89.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 839,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 396,415 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Livent in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price target on the stock. Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

LTHM opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 2.02. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

