Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,046 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $79.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

