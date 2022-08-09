Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $135.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.82.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

