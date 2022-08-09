The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,156 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 187,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,769,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

