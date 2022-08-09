The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $144.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.92.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

