The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $12,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

