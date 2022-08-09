The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IPG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

