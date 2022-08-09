The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 211,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 237,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,526,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PNC opened at $166.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

