Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRQ. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $25.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $402.65 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

