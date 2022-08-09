Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $14,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 75,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 120.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 295,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,481,000 after acquiring an additional 161,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 84.0% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 122,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 55,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyson Foods Trading Down 8.4 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $100.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.18.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.